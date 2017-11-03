Parisian Girls’ Go-To Shoe Label Violet Tomas Pops Up at Galeries Layayette

Violet Tomas at Galeries Lafayette. Violet Tomas

New Parisian footwear label Violet Tomas isn’t letting the grass grow under its feet when it comes to visibility on the home turf. The brand has just opened a monthlong pop-up shop at famous Parisian department store Galeries Lafayette where customers can either buy items off the peg or create their own made-to-order boots.

The idea behind Violet Tomas is simple — the offer involves one style per season, produced in a plethora of color and material options. Fall 2017 has been all about the boot; an ankle boot with a low, eminently walkable heel that features a subtle deco graphic in place of a logo.

At the Lafayette pop-up there are 22 colors of baby calf suede to choose from and different finishes for the heels: silver, pale gold and leather variants. Prices range from $670 if your choice happens to be in stock to $810 if it’s custom-made. The made-to-order process takes six weeks, while the pop-up closes on Nov. 26.

Violet Tomas at Galeries Lafayette Violet Tomas

“The idea is to let you be you and to empower yourself,” said brand founder and former Ralph Lauren accessories president Jerome Espinos.

For spring 2018, he’s turned his attention to the sandal. Models range from ankle strap to slingback and come in poppy shades including tomato and aqua in suede, metallic and patent leather. All feature the label’s now-signature heel — some with season-appropriate translucent renderings.