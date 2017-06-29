Olgana Paris Resort ’18 Was Inspired by a Futuristic Building

View Slideshow Olgana Paris resort '18. Courtesy of brand

Olga Djangirov’s Olgana Paris is known for its strong visual DNA and signature asymmetric silhouettes such as the Kardashian favorite mink L’Amazone sandal. For resort ’18, she introduced her favorite fur in a new closed-toe T-bar model.

Fur notwithstanding, however, main seasonal inspiration came from architecture. Of particular resonance was T Park in Hong Kong, a futuristic edifice constructed from recycled and sustainable materials. The building doubles up as a luxury leisure complex and a recycling plant.

“It made me think about how you can change everything just by using different materials,” she said.

Most dramatic was a nude-colored technical fabric — laser-cut to reveal a layer of gold sequins beneath. It changed color according to the light — just like the recycled glass of T Park.

A more subtle play on sheen came in new tricolor sandals done in a matte satin that could be mistaken for leather. The fabric is more often used for trench coats, and she said “it’s much more resistant than regular satin.”

Key styles also came with whisper-thin organza chrysanthemum flower embellishments — each created by hand from 80 organza petals. Architecture is all very well, she said, but every building needs a flower arrangement.

P.S.: Djangirov is branching out into bags for spring ’18. Models Footwear News saw in preview included a shoulder bag version of her My Belt thigh-high boots and a leather/satin tote riffing off the core Black Tie collection. Stay tuned.

Click through the gallery to see the full Olgana Paris resort ’18 collection.

