CFDA’s ‘Fashion for ACLU’ Promotes Civil Liberties at NYFW

In the wake of New York Fashion Week, the Council of Fashion Designers of America has announced its joint initiative with the American Civil Liberties Union: “Fashion for ACLU.” The CFDA and ACLU share a mission to bring attention to civil injustices currently happening in America, and to make it clear that hatred and racism have no place in this country. Fashion for ACLU creates a safe place for artistic expression at NYFW and sets an example for the rest of the country.

Using NYFW as a platform to spread a larger message, Fashion for ACLU calls for designers on the NYFW roster to join the fight for civil liberties, using the tags #StandWithACLU and #FashionforACLU in their posts. A special NYFW edition of the ACLU blue lapel ribbon has been designed to be distributed at all fashion week events.

As of now, 50 New York fashion designers are on board with the Fashion for ACLU movement, including Diane von Furstenberg, Public School, Opening Ceremony and Prabal Gurung.

President and CEO of the CFDA, Steven Kolb, said, “We want to be on the front line, not the sidelines, to boldly fight to protect our precious rights and freedoms … Our goal is to actively support concrete work that will move our country meaningfully forward. The ACLU is doing that critical work.”

This isn’t the first time the ACLU has joined hands with the fashion industry to drive its cause. Vegan shoe brand Keep collaborated with indie rock band Real Estate to create the Ramos sneaker to benefit the ACLU. Made with a natural gum sole, the sneaker is hand-dyed in India with natural indigo. The Ramos is available next month, and its net proceeds go to the ACLU.

Keep The Ramos Real Estate, $97; Keep.com