Nicole Kidman to Unveil the Holiday Windows at Printemps Paris

Nicole Kidman at the premiere of "The Killing of a Scared Deer" on Oct. 12. Rex Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman will unveil the holiday window display at the Paris flagship of department store chain Printemps on Nov. 7.

Kidman, who most recently starred in Amazon’s “Big Little Lies” series, follows in the footsteps of stars such as Kate Winslet, Uma Thurman and Gwyneth Paltrow, who previously inaugurated the store’s holiday windows as representatives for Lancôme, Jimmy Choo and Prada, respectively.

Kidman, People’s Best-Dressed Star of 2017, will represent Fendi at the unveiling. The company’s partnership with the veteran actress follows the October opening of Fendi Studios, an interactive exhibit highlighting the Roman brand’s partnerships with cinema over the past 40 years.

Those who saw the Printemps Christmas windows last year will recognize the young heroes of this year’s display, Jules and Violette. This time around, the two children will embark on a round-the-world trip shown across 11 windows, with collaborations from six companies: Fendi, leather goods brand MCM, airline Easyjet, rail operator Thalys, carmaker Citroën and the tourism board of Reunion Island.

The display, dubbed “Christmas, the Extraordinary Voyage of Gifts,” will feature 70 marionettes and eight miles of fishing line, requiring 650 hours of work over three weeks. Inside, the decorations continue with more than 160 fir trees and 90,000 lights.

Printemps is one of four Paris department stores to design Christmas window displays and expects over 10 million pedestrians on Boulevard Haussmann to view the windows this season.