Miu Miu’s Latest Film to Debut in Venice

An image from the Celia Rowlson-Hall short film, part of Miu Miu's 'Women’s Tales' series. Brigitte Lacombe

On Aug. 31, Miu Miu will present its 14th short film, as part of the “Women’s Tales” series during the Venice International Film Festival. “The End of History Illusion” is directed by dancer, choreographer and filmmaker Celia Rowlson-Hall, best known for her choreography in the hit TV show, “Girls,” and her work on music videos for Alicia Keys and MGMT.

“I wanted to explore commercialism in the face of fear, creating a spectacle to distract and entertain, an escape from our present-day reality,” said Rowlson-Hall. She set the story during the Cold War era in a Las Vegas nuclear bunker shaped as a picturesque family home, which includes a mini-golf course, dance floor, swimming pool and two Jacuzzis, designed to survive a nuclear war for an entire year. “When I saw the new Miu Miu collection, there was something about the textiles and colors that made me want to create characters which could come with this space,” she explained. Her vision of Miu Miu is reflected in the spirit of the film: “elastic, grounded, sensitive and risk-taking,” she said.

An image from Miu Miu ’s latest Women’s Tale, ‘The End of History Illusion,’ by Celia Rowlson-Hall. Brigitte Lacombe

The prior Women’s Tales episode, “Carmen,” by Chloë Sevigny, which was first introduced in February in New York, will also be screened with the premiere of Rowlson-Hall’s film.

Previous Women’s Tales include “That One Day” by Crystal Moselle; “Seed” by Naomi Kawase; “Les 3 Boutons” by Agnès Varda; “De Djess” by Alice Rohrwacher; “Somebody” by Miranda July; “Spark and Light” by So Yong Kim; “Le Donne della Vucciria” by Hiam Abbass; “The Door” by Ava DuVernay; “It’s Getting Late” by Massy Tadjedin; “The Woman Dress” by Giada Colagrande; “Muta” by Lucrecia Martel; and “The Powder Room” by Zoe Cassavetes.

A new dedicated Instagram platform, @miumiuwomenstales, has been launched.

As is tradition, a number of conversations will follow the Women’s Tales’ screening. The first appointment is with Rowlson-Hall and Sevigny on Sept. 1. and, in the afternoon that same day, Kate Bosworth and Zosia Mamet will come together. On Sept. 2, Laura Harrier, Kiernan Shipka and Rowan Blanchard will meet for the morning session, followed by Hailey Gates and Tavi Gevinson in the afternoon.