Machine Gun Kelly’s First Reebok Shoe Pays Homage to ’90s-Era Ravers

Machine Gun Kelly's Reebok Club C Overbranded sneaker. Courtesy of Reebok

The retro runner trend isn’t going anywhere.

Reebok has reimagined its Club C sneaker for fall 2017 and today sees the launch of its Club C Overbranded campaign starring musician Machine Gun Kelly.

The brand announced a long-term partnership with Machine Gun Kelly in June as one of the Club C franchise’s newest faces. The campaign, shot by photographer Atiba Jefferson in an abandoned Chicago warehouse, pays homage to the rave culture of the ’90s when the Club C became a street style staple.

Reebok Club C Overbranded campaign starring Machine Gun Kelly. Reebok

“I’ve always been a fan of the Club C sneaker because it’s super clean and timeless,” said the “Bad Things” artist in a statement. “It’s one of those kicks that’s been in the street scene forever — more than 30 years.”

“I think the fact that the Club C is still relevant today says a lot about Reebok as a brand and how they are really able to define what’s classic.”

The fall models pay homage to the logo-heavy ’90s, with a vintage Reebok logo, tonal repeat branding on the collar lining and medial midsole on red, black, white, gray and green colorways. There is also a more in-your-face version in an all-over logo print.

Reebok Club C Overbranded sneaker. Reebok

The new styles are available today on reebok.com with the five solid colors retailing at $84.99 and the all-over print at $89.99.