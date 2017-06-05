How One Parisian She Brand Is Expanding Into Clothing and More News From the City of Light

Mellow Yellow campaign image. Courtesy of brand

It’s more usual for ready-to-wear labels to diversify into footwear, but Parisian shoe brand Mellow Yellow has just turned that notion on its head. On Thursday it feted the launch of its debut clothing line with an accessibly priced collection designed in-house just like the shoes. Particularly strong is the outerwear — notably a nautical-inspired peacoat and perfecto with removable faux shearling collar — which is all made in France. And just like the shoes, there’s plenty of color and peppy prints. Theme is English country garden meets Jardin du Luxembourg.

“When I arrived at the company three years ago, it was obvious that Mellow Yellow had to be a global lifestyle brand that dressed women from head to toe,” said Magali Blanc. The general manager and creative director was suitably kitted out in a striped shirt bearing the collection’s signature floral and start prints. Celebrations continued into the evening with a private performance by emerging French artist Cléa Vincent. Look out for an early collection pop-up at Paris’ Galeries Lafayette starting June 10.

In other news, I was shuttling between Milan and Florence last week for a shoot and interviews with Italy’s finest for an upcoming issue. (Stay tuned for June 12’s.) But Florence has many diversions. Aside from the Aperol Spritz and Pitti Palace, one of these is Aquazzura’s somewhat divine HQ in Palazzo Corsini on the banks or the river Arno. It’s replete with swirling frescoed ceilings and a smattering of gold art deco pineapples. (If you don’t know the significance of those, please see the sole of an Aquazzura shoe for further details.)

Edgardo was busy globetrotting, Cannes I suspect for amFAR, but the Grand Tour provided some illuminating clues into summer 2018 if the swatches and mood boards were anything to go by. And nope, you won’t see them in any of my Instagrams. #statesecret. You will see me trying out Edgardo’s desk for size, though. When in Florence …