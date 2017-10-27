Students Made a Film Starring These Marco de Vincenzo Boots

Marco de Vincenzo fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Marco de Vincenzo took his label’s Instagram account on Thursday to announce the winners of a special competition developed in collaboration with Polimoda.

Fifteen groups, each composed of three students from the Florentine fashion institute, were asked to realize a video based on Marco de Vincenzo fall 2017 footwear collection.

Aurora Marcon, Giulia Burroni and Simone Tekavec are the students of the Florentine fashion institute who realized the winning video featuring the designer’s fall 2017 boots covered with micro crystals and embellished with a tiny bow.

The winning group, which conceived a creative video infused with both urban and disco influences, will receive a scholarship and it will also get an all-access pass at the designer’s next fall 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week in February.