Manolo Blahnik’s Collaboration With Farfetch Is Like Pop Art

Manolo Blahnik x Farfetch, $845. Courtesy of brand.

Manolo Blahnik has teamed up with luxury online platform Farfetch for an exclusive capsule collection.

The collaboration features Blahnik’s new Scipios heel and comes in five colorways. Each shade has been created with a different personality in mind: The Romantic One in pink, The Playful One in nude, The Mysterious One in black, The Modernist One in white and The Wild One in orange. The idea behind it is that everyone can find their “sole mate.”

Pop-art inflected colors take inspiration from American artist Mark Rothko, known for his abstract expressionism and contrast color blocking. The model also features a sculpted heel with pointed closed toe and architectural cut-out details. The patent leather finish, complete with contrast color interior (another nod to Rothko), makes for a really contemporary twist on a Blahnik classic.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Farfetch from spring ’17,” says CEO Kristina Blahnik. “The exclusive Scipios style, which launches the relationship, embodies the essence of a simple yet perfectly formed Manolo Blahnik, and I am pleased it marks our arrival on the dynamic and contemporary site.”

“Manolo Blahnik is renowned for effortless style and outstanding craftsmanship. We are honored to be part of the creation of this bespoke style and excited to bring this one-of-a-kind Manolo Blahnik design to our global customers exclusively on Farfetch.com,” added Stephanie Horton, CMO at Farfetch.

The capsule also marks the launch of Manolo Blahnik as a brand partner on the Farfetch site. This follows the debut of ManoloBlahnik.com in March powered by Farfetch Black & White.