Miu Miu Is Now Letting Its Customers Play Designer

Miu Miu's made-to-order service. Courtesy

The Miu Miu store on London’s swanky Sloane Street has had a little cosmetic surgery with delicate pale blue damask displays and carpets and ceilings to match. To celebrate its summer refresh, the boutique is putting its customers firmly in the driving seat.

In a made-to-order initiative exclusive to the Chelsea store, the Italian marque is giving clients the opportunity to turn designer and customize two of its classic shoe models with a range of jeweled heels and fabric combinations.

There are 23 shades and materials to choose from with colors including sky blue, orchid, peony or black suede; peach, fuchsia, red or purple ostrich; cream, black, dove grey, sky blue, nude or navy satin; white, black, nude, pink, sky blue or navy patent leather and natural python.

Heel options come in silver and gold, individually studded with mix-and-match multi-colored gem stones.

Choosing your combination is all part of the fun and the uppers (there are classic pump styles with both rounded and pointed toes) are presented in chic, silk-lined boxes. Both uppers and heel options come with inbuilt magnets allowing you to unleash your inner child and experiment with different variations until you find your perfect fit.

The delivery process takes six weeks from the time of order.