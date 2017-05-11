24 Things You Need To Know About LVMH’s New Shopping Site

Le Bon Marché. Le Bon Marché.

LVMH is launching its first multi-brand e-commerce platform and here are the 24 things you need to know about it. The clue is in the number.

1. The site will be called 24sevres.com.

2. Named after the address of fabled Parisian department store Le Bon Marché, it’s to be an extension of the Bon Marché brand.

3. 24 Sèvres is also the name of Le Bon Marché’s customer loyalty program which is being extended to encompass online.

4. Le Bon Marché first opened its doors in 1825 and was the world’s very first department store.

5. The site will open for business June 6 but eager beavers can sign up for news on the holding page.

6. The instagram handle is @24sevres.

// AUDACIOUS A post shared by @24sevres on May 10, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

There will be a iOS application of the same name.

8. To celebrate the launch, there will be a 77-piece capsule collection.

9. This will feature exclusive collaborations with 68 Parisian and international brands such as Chloé, Givenchy and Loewe.

10. These will involve ‘guest designers’ including TBD celebrities and brand ambassadors.

11. Around 30 of said brands will be owned by the LVMH umbrella group and will include Louis Vuitton and Dior.

12. The initial focus will be womenswear taking in fashion, accessories and cosmetics.

13. Fact: LVMH also owns beauty group Sephora.

14. The project is being spearheaded by LVMH chief digital officer Ian Rogers, former music executive at Apple where he headed up iTunes Radio.

15. Fact: Rodgers was once a roadie for the Beastie Boys.

16. Under wraps for 18 months, the codename of the project was Babylon after rue de Babylon, the street that runs to the rear of Le Bon Marché ‘s Paris location. Clever no?

17. LMVH hired 60 employees from Paris’ technology sector to work on the back-end of the platform.

18. Fact: there are more Louis Vuitton stores in the U.S. than Amazon distribution points.

// CULTURED A post shared by @24sevres on May 10, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

Customers can do video styling consultations via web or smartphones – the equivalent of having your own personal stylist on Facetime. There will also be a chatbot on Facebook Messenger. The platform will be available in both French and English. Those all-important branded delivery boxes will feature cut-out pop-ups of Paris iconic landmark The Eiffel Tower.

The site will ship to 75 countries. LVMH hopes to learn from previous mistakes. It’s first venture into e-commerce called eLuxury.com closed in 2009.

Want more?

Is Louis Vuitton Collaborating With Supreme?

A Closer Look At Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2017 Men’s Shoes

Louis Vuitton x Kanye West Sneaker Collection Selling on eBay For $60k

Supreme Is Releasing A Snakeskin-Embossed Timberland Field Boot

See The Latest Collaboration From Supreme and Vans