Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2017 Boots Are All About the Logo

For his pre-fall 2017 footwear, Nicolas Ghesquière continued to play off the house’s signature monogram. The collection of wardrobe staples also acts as a segue into fall 2017.

Thigh-high and ankle-length styles in white, orange and black PVC came with the new classic fleur-de-lis shaped heel that debuted for spring 2016.

Monochrome also was an important motif, with classic boots in black leather that played it straight from the front but had white zips to the rear complete with monogram pull tags. Contrast white interiors added to the contemporary take.

Also key was a new season spin on the Star Trail hiking boot in monogram leather or winter-ready fur embellishment. Flat Chelsea styles featured a new wrapped metal flower logo around the ankle strap.