Louis Vuitton’s 2018 Cruise Show Was an International Affair

Resort shows staged in far-flung locations often offer a pastiche of the local color. However, for Nicolas Ghesquière, the Louis Vuitton 2018 cruise collection, shown today in Japan’s Kyoto, was a truly international affair.

Sure there were Oriental print jacquards (obi-belted jackets teamed with piped track pants were the most obvious east-west pairing), but Ghesquière was not constrained by his locale.

Indeed, animal print and suede accents in the collection said L.A. vintage, while Le Smoking and club stripes cried “entente cordiale.” As for the pyjama silks, sports combos and a smattering of spandex, they all shouted cultural melting pot. And painted slashes across models’ cheeks evoked the tribal nature of fashion that transcends geographical borders.

Footwear anchored the looks within the brand’s DNA. Vuitton footwear designer, Fabrizio Viti, has subtly developed the house’s shoe signature. This time around, he gave the label’s fall ’17 equestrian/motocross boot a Western makeover in terms of shape, while still referencing the codes of the collection with graphic animal prints, Perspex, gold fleur de lis details and even an Oriental-motif versions teamed with matching tights. Knee-high hiker variants came with baseball-style lacing.

Each look was a win-win situation. All customers need to do is pick a team.

