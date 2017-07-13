Model Lindsey Wixson Is Retiring From the ‘High Heel Business’

Lindsey Wixson REX Shutterstock

Walking in heels can be hard enough, let alone on a runway and with a foot injury.

That’s why 23-year-old model Lindsey Wixson has decided to quit modeling and take up a new passion: design. Wixson, who broke into the modeling world as a teen, has walked runways around the world for designers including Chanel, Balmain, Michael Kors and more. But a recent linear tear in her toe has prevented her from wearing heels, and with the creation of her new design company, she announced she’s saying goodbye to the international fashion scene and hello to a pottery wheel.

Yup, Wixson has decided to take her passion for pottery, sculpting, carving and interior design to the next level with a new company, Wixson Design. On her Instagram, she wrote:

“To all my fashion fans, I am sad to inform you that my injury has put me in a position to retire from this high heel business. I have an artistic side that wants to shine through. I feel that this disability has come to me with a purpose. To show me that I must carry on. This industry has brought me so much and I am grateful for the lessons I have learned. Now more than ever I feel it is important to listen to my body and the changing times of this industry and peacefully try to move on. I ask for your support on my new endeavors with designing interiors, pottery, sculpting, carving, and inventing for the future.”

The Instagram account for her new company has a few photos that show some of her pottery designs, which include simple mugs in bright colors.