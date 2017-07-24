Meet The Face of Kurt Geiger’s Fall ’17 Campaign

View Slideshow An image from Kurt Geiger's fall 17 campaign. Kurt Geiger

British model, Lily Donaldson is the face of the Kurt Geiger fall 2017 campaign. “I love this collection, it is super fun, feminine and playful and so fitting for next season,” she said.

Faithful to the irreverent London spirit of the brand, the campaign images were shot in the English capital by photographer, Erik Torstensson. Donaldson shares the limelight with a collection predominated by fall’s footwear staple, the boot.



“This season the boot is really the ‘it’ item and is back making a big statement as the outfit transformer that will deliver whatever the weather, whatever the occasion,” said creative director Rebecca Farrar-Hockley.

There are three key silhouettes in play: the work boot as seen above, the heeled ankle boot in both red and white and the slouchy over the knee in animal print, silver sparkles and searing electric blue.

“Dressing up is the new dressed down this season,” continued Farrar-Hockley. “Your accessories need to make a big impact and dare to stand out.”



Elsewhere another collection signature are jewel details from the eagle head which debuted for summer ’17 to pearl clasps and buttons across sneakers, boots and sliders. There will also be a limited edition jewelry collection, available exclusively online.

To celebrate the campaign, the label has released a selection of styles for pre-order online. These have been hand-picked by Kurt Geiger creative director Rebecca Farrar-Hockley.

