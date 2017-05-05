Koché Makes a Fashion Film and André Creates Shoes to Celebrate Your Divorce

A still from Koche's "Dream Baby Dream." Koche

FASHION ON FILM: One of our favorite ready-to-wear designers, who made her footwear debut for fall, is Christelle Kocher of Koché. Her label is known for the guerilla-style theatrics of its runway shows. Fall ’17 was staged in Paris’ famous Moulin Rouge cabaret theater, and spring saw a takeover of the city’s Forum des Halles shopping center — way before Vetements staged a similar hijack of those Pompidou Center escalators.

Koché spring ’17 at Forum des Halles in Paris (and yes, that <em>is</em> Lindsey Wixon front and center). REX

Kocher has just made a fashion film, “Dream Baby Dream,” directed by friend and collaborator Helena Klotz, and it premiered Thursday night in Paris’ suitably cool Brady cinema, a tiny underground movie theater on the Boulevard de Strasbourg. Shot amid the parkland and tower blocks of the 19th, the short has the feel of a gritty suburban fairytale.

Sure, the film showcased Koché’s spring ’17 collection, but it was more about reflecting the brand’s artistic universe, Kocher told FN. “It’s about the freedom and diversity of Paris in terms of gender, race and the creativity that nourishes the city.”

There’s also a cameo performance by Klotz’s brother, musician Lucien Krampf, Paris’ answer to East London grime-scene rapper Devlin.

Koché fall ’17 show in the Moulin Rouge. REX

ABOUT THAT PRE-NUP: Wedding season is upon us once more, and there are plenty of pretty footwear options to choose from. But a Parisian label is offering up a more humorous twist on the bridal shoe circus. André is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year with a series of limited-edition capsules. Best in show? The brand’s “Marriage-Divorce” collection, of course.

André’s Bloody Mary style. Andre

While the Wonderland sandal, with its gold-wing embellishment and romantic ribbon fastening, is pretty as a picture, the Bloody Mary version has a little more “bite,” and the studded frills of the Cruella Noir will bring a warm glow to the heart of anyone in recent possession of a decree nisi.

André’s Cruella style. Andre