Guerlain Creates Exclusive Sneakers with This French Label

To help mark the launch of a new iteration of its blockbuster women’s fragrance La Petite Robe Noire, Guerlain has teamed with French sneaker label Le Coq Sportif on a limited-edition Arthur Ashe model.

It was designed to reflect the perfume’s aesthetic codes, with the shoes’ sides decorated with black-and-white leather braids. Their outer soles are of transparent rubber encrusted with silver-colored sparkles, meant to call to mind the perfume’s sparkle, according to Guerlain.

The tongue on the right sneaker features the rooster label of Le Coq Sportif, while the left has the black dress drawing symbolizing La Petite Robe Noire.

Each pair of shoes comes with a ceramic piece — that can be worn as a charm on a necklace — and a sample of the perfume with which to fragrance it.

The sneakers will be retailed in France starting on May 29 through Guerlain’s boutiques and the Courir chain of stores. Available in sizes 36 to 41, each pair will sell for 95 euros, or $105 at current exchange rates.

Earlier this year Le Coq Sportif partnered with Editions M.R on a sneaker model for the fashion label’s fall men’s collection.