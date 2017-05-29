Gilded Headpieces Were Paired With Gold Shoes at Gucci’s 2018 Cruise Collection Runway Show

View Slideshow Gucci resort collection presented at Palazzo Pitti's Galleria Palatina in Florence on May 29. REX Shutterstock

At Gucci’s 2018 cruise collection, staged today in Florence’s Pitti Palace, the message was clear. Alessandro Michele’s latest riff on his label’s logo saw it spelled out on every conceivable platform.

T-shirts came emblazoned with the legend “Guccify Yourself,” and that was definitely the object of the exercise. Patterned tights, 70s-style turbans, a fur coat and a pair of giant, plasticized puff sleeves all sported iterations of that famous double “G.”

The most prominent positioning of the brand name saw it written in pearls stuck onto the bosom of one model to accentuate the neckline of an ornate, Renaissance gown. In this case it was spelled “GUCCY.” – likely a tongue-in-cheek reference to the fakery rife within the fashion industry.

As for the shoes, it was anything goes. For the girls, there was plenty of gold to match the laurel wreath headpiece accessories. Special mention to the clompy, kitten-heel, T-bar pumps.

For the boys, souped-up backless loafers with chunky soles occupied territory somewhere between a sneaker and a classic Gucci clog. Pack up your furry Princetowns people. A master of reinvention, Alessandro Michele isn’t one to rest on those laurels for long.

