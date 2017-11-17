Gucci Is Doing a Pop-Up Restaurant For Pitti Uomo

Gucci Cruise 2018. REX Shutterstock

Gucci is going to unveil its Gucci Garden in Florence on the opening day of Pitti Uomo, which runs from Jan. 9 to 12. Conceived by the label’s creative director Alessandro Michele, the Gucci Garden will be housed inside the historic Palazzo della Mercanzia, in the city’s central Piazza della Signoria.

A store, carrying an exclusive, limited-edition product selection, available just in this unit, and a restaurant by Italian Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura will be featured in the space, in addition to an exhibition area curated by the critic Maria Luisa Frisa. The opening of the venue will be celebrated with a private cocktail event on Jan. 9.

The Gucci Garden project further strengthens the relationship between the fashion house and its Florentine roots. This year, Gucci also pledged to donate 2 million euros to restore the Boboli Gardens in the city over three years. For the occasion, in May the brand staged its cruise 2018 fashion show at the Palatina Gallery at Pitti Palace, which overlooks the Boboli Gardens.

Elsewhere, the Karl Lagerfeld and Corneliani brands will return to the event to unveil the men’s fall 2018 collections. Other returning brands include Italian footwear label Fratelli Rossetti, Paul & Sharkand Pepe Jeans London, which will celebrate its 45th anniversary presenting a new denim treatment. Woolrich will also host an installation and unveil a movie retracing its heritage during the trade show.

Brooks Brothers will fete its 200th anniversary at Pitti Uomo too, staging its first fashion show at the Salone dei Cinquecento in the Palazzo Vecchio, along with a retrospective of the history of the brand.

Another key appointment will involve Japanese labels Undercover by Jun Takahashi and Takahiromiyashita The Soloist, which have been named this edition’s guest designers brands. They will showcase back-to-back fashion shows at the Stazione Leopolda on Jan. 11.