Gucci’s Going Fur-Free — Is This Fur-Lined Mule an Endangered Species?

Gucci shearling lined Princetown mule. Net-a-Porter

Following Gucci’s announcement that it’s to go fur free it’s time for a little clarity. What, for example will happen to the label’s best-selling fur-lined Princetown mules? Will they become an endangered species as of spring 2018 when the new policy comes into effect?

No. No need to panic buy. Your mules are safe. You see when they first came out back in fall 2015, they were made using kangaroo fur, however, since the start of 2017, that has been substituted for lamb’s fur.

This is the crucial difference. Why? Because the official definition of animal fur, in accordance with the guidelines of the Fur Free Alliance (which Gucci has joined) is as follows: “Any animal skin, or part thereof, with hair or fur fibers attached thereto, either in its raw or processed state or the pelt of any animal killed for the animal’s fur.”

Lamb, goat, and alpaca can all still be used in conformity with these existing guidelines. Mink, fox, rabbit, karakul lamb and raccoon dog can not. Although it is not specifically listed, it is assumed that kangaroo falls into the latter category which explains why the label has stopped using it.

Additionally, although kangaroo fur versions were sold direct by Gucci, retailers such as Net-a-Porter never actually stocked them in the first place, favoring the alternative shearling version instead.

“We can confirm that NET-A-PORTER does not and has never stocked Gucci’s kangaroo fur-lined Princetown loafers, we have only ever stocked the shearling-lined loafers,” said a spokesperson for the group.

The moral of the tale? Always check the label.