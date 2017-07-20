How to Get These Gucci Loafers That No One Else Will Have

Gucci mules and loafers exclusive to Printemps Paris. Printemps

Want to up your Instagram ante? You don’t just need the current “it” shoe, you require an exclusive version, preferably one that is available only in Paris. Yes, you will have fellow Gucci fans turning green with envy. Limited-edition Gucci Princetown mules, plus loafer versions in the same design are being created exclusively for Parisian department store Printemps.

Gucci exclusive at Printemps Printemps

These little jewels come in a vibrant shade of emerald and feature intricately beaded appliqué. They are a new take on the butterfly motif that arch collector Alessandro Michele has transformed into a Gucci code. The shoes cost around $1,260 and are part of a special collaboration between Gucci and Printemps launching Aug. 26.

A Gucci window display at Printemps. Printemps

Gucci will stage a takeover of the windows of the store’s Boulevard Haussmann façade, transforming them into sumptuous cinema rooms — velvet armchairs and trompe l’oeil screens (Gucci also has a new interiors collection in the pipeline) — like a series of Michele movie theaters. Michele is the Federico Fellini of fashion, after all.

A CGI rendering of the upcoming Gucci pop-up at Printemps. Printemps

Inside, in the middle of the store’s dramatic atrium, there will be a Gucci pop-up store where the aforementioned footwear will be available alongside a similarly exclusive butterfly version of the Marmot handbag. All will feature tags reading “Gucci made in Italy pour le Printemps,” and we predict they will fly off the shelves.

The Printemps x Gucci collaboration comes hot on the heels of Prada’s window takeover and pop-ups at Paris’ Galeries Lafayette, which launch at the end of July.