This Monster Has a Penchant for Gucci’s New Season Pumps

Gucci‘s creative director Alessandro Michele took his nerdy aesthetics one step further – far, far away. His fall advertising campaign, photographed and directed by Glen Luchford, has a dreamy, retro-futuristic quality as Michele was inspired by the science fiction genre from the Fifties and Sixties, including the TV series “Star Trek.”

Gucci teased the campaign on Instagram in April with a number of videos featuring models styled as aliens wearing Michele’s designs. The collection in the campaign is worn by a mixed cast of humanoids, aliens, robots and earthlings.

Blurring boundaries of time and space, the human characters interact not only with extra-terrestrial creatures, but appear staving off dinosaurs as well.

Back in space, Gucci’s models travel in style on “Star Trek” spaceships.

Inside the control room. Credit TM & © 2017 CBS Studios Inc. Star Trek and related marks are properties owned by CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved. Courtesy photo.

For the campaign, Gucci tapped art director Christopher Simmonds, hairstylist Paul Hanlon and makeup artist Yadim Carranza.

The company also created the dedicated hashtag #gucciandbeyond.