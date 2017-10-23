Find Out How to Personalize Gucci’s Ace Sneakers With Your Initials

Gucci Ace sneaker personalization at My Theresa. My Theresa.

The customization craze continues apace. But here’s the exciting thing: Up until now, you could get your initials emblazoned only on Gucci’s enduringly popular Ace sneakers IRL (in real life) in selected branches of the Italian label’s bricks-and-mortar retail stores. However, all that is set to change this week.

But don’t go looking on the Gucci website. My Theresa will be the first e-tailer to launch the Gucci DIY service online. It will debut on the site on Wednesday. Customers will be able to personalize their sneakers with their initials in one of six colors. With or without dots. On one or both shoes. In light blue, gold, pink, green, silver and orange.

Even with its “starter” price tag of $580, in fashion circles, the Ace is already in danger of usurping the Stan Smith in ubiquity, so adding your initials into the mix is the perfect way to up the ante and stand out from the crowd. And just to make the whole concept more covetable, you have only a two-week window to avail yourselves of the service. Nothing like a time limit to get things moving.

Remember when Louis Vuitton launched Mon Mongram for bags? And a plain-old Never Full looked strangely naked. This is the same for the Ace. You have been warned.

From around $730.