Gianvito Rossi Expands Into Menswear and Opens Two European Boutiques

Luxury Italian shoe designer Gianvito Rossi is launching its first men’s collection, and with it, two new men’s boutiques. This aptly timed announcement comes just before the store opening during Paris Fashion Week, and just after the brand’s spring 2018 womenswear presentation at Milan Fashion Week.

Similarly to the brand’s women’s line, the new men’s 2017 collection brings a slight touch of contemporary edge to classic and ageless styles. In true Gianvito Rossi fashion, the shoes are made from refined materials, specifically naturally tanned leathers for this collection.

In the collection, the brand offers its take on the timeless men’s Chelsea boot. Their iteration is crafted on a narrow last with a Blake Rapid welted sole. In sleek black, the style is refined yet with a bit of edge.

Gianvito Rossi fall 2017 men’s collection. Courtesy of brand

In a polished blue hue, the slipper loafer adds an elegant flair into menswear. Designed as the male companion to the signature Gianvito Rossi women’s pump, this shoe brings elements of sleepwear into streetwear.

Gianvito Rossi fall 2017 men’s collection. Courtesy of brand

The two new boutiques will open at Via Santo Spirito 10 in Milan and 23, rue du Mont Thabor in Paris. Both locations are on the same streets as current Gianvito Rossi women’s boutiques, perfect for “his and hers” shopping trips.

Like with the shoe collection, the shops’ decor aims to take the brand’s signature style and rework it in a more masculine manner. Using interior decoration elements such as dark gray velvet boiserie paneling, tan leather seats and walnut bookshelves repurposed to display shoeboxes, the interior subtly reminisces a traditional men’s club.

Gianvito Rossi fall 2017 men’s collection. Courtesy of brand

Gianvito Rossi fall 2017 men’s collection. Courtesy of brand

