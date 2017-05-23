Ferragamo’s New Digital Campaign Doesn’t Feature Traditional Models

An image from Ferragamo's fall '17 campaign. Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo has tapped a group of international influencers to promote its fall women’s shoe collection, designed by footwear creative director Paul Andrew. Nicole Warne, Julia Restoin Roitfeld and Lee Sung-kyung will feature in images and short movies, which will be posted on the company’s new digital platform.

Making its debut today, the platform features three images of Warne, the founder of the Gary Pepper Girl fashion blog, sporting three styles from Salvatore Ferragamo’s fall collection. They include a pair of over-the-knee black boots, a pair of gold leather ankle boots and cutout suede Gancio motif sandals with gold striated heel.

Last Thursday, Salvatore Ferragamo inaugurated the “1927 the Return to Italy” exhibition at the Salvatore Ferragamo Museum in Florence. The exhibit, which is open until May 2 of next year, celebrates the 90th anniversary of the company founder’s return to Italy from the United Sates. Ferragamo traveled to California in 1915, leaving behind his hometown of Bonito, in the Campania region in Southern Italy. He returned to Italy in 1927 and set up his namesake company in Florence.

The exhibit includes shoes created in the Twenties, as well as art works by Mino Maccari, Alberto Martini, Ernesto Michahelles (Thayaht), Ottone Rosai, Giacomo Balla, Giò Ponti and Fortunato Depero, reflecting the designer’s connection with his contemporary artists.

The exhibit is curated by Carlo Sisi and designed by Maurizio Balò. A catalogue is published by Skira.