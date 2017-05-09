Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri Goes Back to Nature for Resort

Dior venue, Santa Monica. Dior

From Blenheim Palace to the Santa Monica Mountains: Christian Dior will stage its cruise show on May 11 at the Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space Preserve near Los Angeles.

The pastoral setting spans nearly 3,000 acres in the Simi Hills and for centuries was the home of the Chumash Native American tribe. Nowadays its trails are used for walking, hiking, mountain biking and horse riding.

Dior said it will be the first time a fashion show will be held at the venue. It is yet another sign of women’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s desire to break with tradition as she reinvents the image of the 70-year-old brand to appeal to Millennials.

Last year Dior showed its cruise collection, designed by Lucie Meier and Serge Ruffieux, in the majestic setting of Blenheim Palace, the historic seat of the Duke of Marlborough in Oxfordshire, England.

Chanel showed its Greece-themed cruise collection in Paris last week, while Louis Vuitton is to unveil its line in Kyoto on May 14. Gucci, meanwhile, is holding its cruise show in Florence.