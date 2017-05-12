Dior’s Resort (Little House on the) Prairie Boots Came with Logo Laces

Who is the Dior woman these days? Under Maria Grazia Chiuri, she’s a paid-up member of the globeratti, blending into her surroundings like a chameleon. Whereas Paris’ fall 2017 show was about “le bleu,” “le jean” and “le béret,” resort’s California-based incarnation on Thursday was all prairie hats and primitive prints.

In observance of the desert terrain, shoes were resoundingly flat. Sturdy leather sandals marched alongside more playful feathered versions, while knee-high hiker boots provided a tougher take on pioneer, ahem, festival chic. Thanks to Valentino and Altuzarra, the haute hiker has already been ordained as a staple for fall.

Mid-calf baseball sneakers brought it back to contemporary Americana and also provided a prime, if slightly jarring, opportunity for a J’Adior logo. These came emblazoned across the laces. Versions of said logo also encircled prairie hats and appeared as woven bracelets that evoked festival wristbands. Haven’t made it home yet from Coachella? You’ll blend right in.

Click through the gallery to view the collection.

Want more?

Courtney Love and Susan Sarandon Had the Best Time on the Front Row at Prada’s Resort ’18 Show

Prada Sent Feminine Dresses With Sporty Soccer Socks and Sneakers Down the Runway

Keira Knightley and Yara Shahidi Sat Front Row With Dramatic Eyes at Chanel’s Cruise Collection

Courtney Love and More Celebs at Marc Jacobs’ Runway Show

Katy Perry Wore Chic Prada Pajamas Before the Met Gala