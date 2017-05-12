Custom Sneaker Label Creates Makeup-Themed Shoes

Mr Monkies custom sneakers x MAC. FN staff

I went to the Champs-Élysées M.A.C. flagship Thursday evening. The occasion? A party to launch the brand’s new #letsplay store concept. Geared toward lip color, it encourages customers to blend their own combinations on handheld palettes, just like the professionals. M.A.C. artist Tom Sapin and his team were on hand to demonstrate new season glitter and ombre techniques and to paint a lot of eager lips.

The event also featured a similarly playful sneaker-customization station, courtesy of Mr Monkies and professional artist Alexia Allet. For the uninitiated, Mr Monkies is a young Parisian label that sells DIY kits containing coated white plimsolls and Magic Marker pens. Tapping into the current raging personalization trend, they allow budding artists to let loose on their shoes, and then spray-fix their endeavors or rub them out and start again.

Premier motif terminé sur ma paire de @mrmonkies ❤️ Si le concept vous plaît, vous pouvez bénéficier de -20% avec le code : ALEGZIA #alegzia #alegziaxmrmonkies #sneakers #basket #shoes #motif #pattern #illustration #girl #paris A post shared by A l e x i a A l l e t (@alegzia_) on May 1, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

The brainchild of 31-year-old French entrepreneur Albin Warin, the e-comm brand also offers pre-customized versions, created in-house by a roster of artist ambassadors, with a different limited-edition design released every week. There’s even a bespoke service whereby the artists will translate pretty much anything onto a pair of the shoes.

