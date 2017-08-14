The Top Five Street Style Looks From Copenhagen Fashion Week

View Slideshow Copenhagen Fashion Week street style. Rex

It’s a winning combination of hygge style meets Nordic film noir. Copenhagen Fashion Week is gaining momentum every season.

Footwear brands are getting on board as well: For spring 2017, homegrown Danish label Wood Wood collaborated with Adidas, while Astrid Anderson was supported by Nike. But it’s not only about buyers and brands. The Scandi street style pack is getting in on the action too.

Clash your florals

It’s OK to be promiscuous with your petals. Feel free to clash with abandon, but take a tip from this ensemble and note how the color of the jacket picks up on the fuchsia florals in both Gucci bag and Balenciaga knife toe booties. It pulls the look together in one fell, floral swoop.

Live life in mono

Monochromatic looks in red were all over the fall 2017 runways. See Fendi, Tod’s and Giambattista Valli, to name but a few. But in the same way that “oranges are not the only fruit,” red isn’t the only shade that’s ripe for the mono-block treatment. Consider yellow.

Sock it to ’em

Not quite ready to embrace the red winter boot trend that’s coming our way with Ferrari speed? No problem. Danish uber-blogger Pernille Teisbaek has the situation under control with this stiletto/ankle sock combo. Think of it as the Diet Coke of the red boot world.

Do it like your dad

Oh, Demna (Gvasalia) and Kris (van Assche) what have you done? The dad sneaker trend that began on the spring 2018 runways of Men’s Fashion Week is now officially gender-neutral. And we like it.

Re-boot your Look

However, if you are ready to commit to the new season’s hottest shoe trend, take a leaf from the style book of German model Caroline Daur. Team red over-the-knee boots with a demure plaid trench coat. Just be sure to reveal a flash of thigh as you walk.