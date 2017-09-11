Find Out Where to Buy This Converse X Fragment Exclusive

Sacai x Converse / Fragment for Colette residency in Paris. Sacai

It might be closing its doors in December, but Parisian institution Colette is having itself quite the swan song. Hot on the heels of a residency by Balenciaga comes a monthlong takeover by Japanese label Sacai, which opened Sept. 4. Titled “Jardin Sacai,” the residency is themed on Parisian park life with a Japanese twist — trompe l’oeil hedges and fairground rides sit alongside a pop-up café serving coffee and cakes from Japanese snacking stalwarts Toriba Coffee and Toraya.

Sacai designer Chitose Abe explained that Colette was one of the very first stores to embrace her work, describing the project as “a real meeting of minds.”

“To me, Colette is a spiritual home for Sacai,” she said. “It’s an honor to have been chosen and trusted with [Colette founder Sarah Andelman’s] wonderful playground.”

Footwear is represented via two collaborations: Converse x Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment and under-the-radar Japanese label Zucca.

“To me, both Converse and Zucca feel like very universal brands, and this is why I decided to work with them,” Abe said. “I have always liked Converse sneakers and wore them myself, so it felt like a natural collaboration to pursue.” The capsule comes in both black and white with Sacai signature navy laces. Based on a classic Chuck Taylor All Star silhouette, there’s a stitched patch detail and co-branded heel tag.

The Zucca collab features four styles of flat sandals with straps done in motifs inspired by Mexican masks combined with a Vibram sole. “The lucha libre-style sandals were something I came across in my earlier years, and the image of them stayed with [me], as I really liked how unexpected the design was,” Abe said. Everything is available only for the duration of the residency.