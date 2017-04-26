From Supreme to Timberland, All the Shoe Brands Comme des Garçons Has Collaborated With

Comme des Garcons fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

The Met Gala — or “Oscars of Fashion” — on May 1 is fast approaching, and with it the launch of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” exhibition. The eagerly anticipated show opens May 4, so what better opportunity to revisit our favorite footwear collaborations from the storied Japanese brand.

Supreme

The newest Supreme x Comme des Garçons Shirt collaboration debuted in February, but the second wave drops in May with an additional Nike hookup. The Comme version of the Nike Air Force 1 Low, a white sneaker with this distinctive stamped eyeball graphic, is sure to be a big hit.

Supreme’s Nike Air Force 1 collaboration with Comme des Garçons Shirt. Supreme

Converse Chuck Taylor

Perhaps the brand’s most famous collaboration is the ongoing series with Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 and Comme des Garçons Play. The spring 2015 incarnation featured that signature Comme heart logo created by New York-based graphic artist Filip Pagowski.

Converse x Comme des Garçons. Courtesy of brand.

The collaborative project made a return this year with a polka-dot-emblazoned series featuring both high- and low-top versions of the classic in black on white and white on black.

Converse x Comme des Garçons. Courtesy of brand

Timberland

Commes des Garçons Shirt partnered with Supreme and Timberland in 2015 on a reworking of Timberland’s 6-inch workboot. It came in waterproof nubuck leather embossed with a subtle polka-dot print, with a padded collar and Supreme and Commes des Garçons co-branding.

The Supreme, Timberland and Commes des Garçons Shirt boot in tan. Courtesy Image.

Nike

The Comme des Garçons fall ’17 show during Paris Fashion Week featured a super cute sneaker collaboration with Nike. The label customized the sportswear giant’s Lunar Epic Flyknit with a black dickie-bow embellishment across the toe to match that signature Nike swoosh.

Nike collaboration at the Comme des Garçons fall ’17 show. REX Shutterstock

While these Comme des Garçons Dunk Hi “Invisible” kicks aren’t literally invisible, they do feature translucent underlays. Rei Kawakubo was inspired by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen’s classic story “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” in which the main character is tricked into buying invisible clothing.

Comme des Garçons x Nike Dunk Hi. Nike

The Comme des Garçons spring ’17 show featured Kawakubo’s inimitable take on the Nike Air Moc. The rainboot-sneaker hybrid was conceived with a white leather upper and drawstring pulls.

Commes des Garçons spring 2017 x Nike.

H&M

Commes des Garçons x H&M. Courtesy of brand

Cast your mind back to 2008. That was the year Commes des Garçons teamed up with H&M. One of the Swedish high-street chain’s earliest designer collaborations, the collection spawned these polka-dot-printed baseball boots.

