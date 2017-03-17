Paris Shopping Hotspot Colette Celebrates 20 Years and More News From Paris

View Slideshow Colette x Nike. Courtesy of Brand

CELEBRATE: Concept hotspot

Original concept store, Paris’ Colette, turns 20 this month with the big day falling on Monday. To celebrate, 2o cult brands, including Nike, Joshua Sanders x Smiley, Converse and Dr. Martens have designed exclusive limited edition takes on their most iconic products for the trendy shop. All 213 paris of Nike Air Woven sold out in a heartbeat. Act now. Colette.fr

WATCH: Magic Slippers

To celebrate the new colorways of its Moc loafer, J.M.Weston has made a short film featuring Omar Sy (“The Intouchables,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past”). “Sleeping Beauty”-meets-“Cinderella,” Sy plays a somnolent Prince Charming and there’s only one thing that will wake him… The film premiered this week at J.M.Weston’s pop-up in a former cinema on Paris’ Champs-Elysées. Jmweston.fr

SHOP: En pointe

Repetto has opened a new store on Paris’s Paris’ Champs-Elysées, taking in leather goods, activewear and dance equipment, in addition to its signature ballet pumps. The boutique also features a customization bar, Atelier Repetto, where you can personalize your pumps by choosing materials to have your initials stamped.

33 Avenue des Champs Elysées, Paris 75008

WEAR: Star turn

Cult Venetian sneaker label Golden Goose Deluxe Brand (beloved of Taylor Swift and friends) has collaborated with Swarovksi on a limited edition capsule collection. The line comprises seven styles, from plimsols to sneakers and high-tops, each of which features the label’s signature star done in 350 crystals.

1 rue des Saints Pères 75006, Goldengoosedeluxebrand.com

GO: Musée Rodin

Since Christian Dior staged both it’s spring haute couture show and fall ’17 runway here — not to mention a spectacular masked ball during Couture Week in January, Musée Rodin has become a real fashion hotspot. Set in beautiful parkland, it’s a prime backdrop for your Instagram posts, while the café is one of the best kept secrets on the Left Bank. Musee-rodin.fr