Christopher Kane to Open Pop-up Shop on London’s Bond Street

Backstage at Christopher Kane RTW Fall 2017 Kuba Dabrowski/WWD

Christopher Kane is planting a second flag in Mayfair this week with a pop-up shop at 15 Old Bond Street. Kane’s Mount Street flagship, a 10-minute walk away, will remain open.

The space, which spans 538 square feet, has previously been home to fellow Kering brand Bottega Veneta, and to Tod’s. A Kane spokesperson said the pop-up will stock key pieces from the runway shows as well as commercial ready-to-wear and accessories. There will also be exclusive pieces made for the store, which is set to remain open until the end of the year.

“Mount Street remains our flagship store, and the opportunity to open a second space as a pop-up on Old Bond Street is a wonderful one,” the spokesperson said. “This additional store allows us the opportunity to showcase the brand — and the universe of what we do — to a potentially wider audience of both Londoners and tourist alike.”

The spokesperson said the brand is planning various cultural events throughout the year, including collaborations with different groups and local partners. There will also be product launches and other events.

Old Bond Street, home of other Kering brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent, Boucheron and Alexander McQueen, gets more passing footfall — from tourists and locals — than Mount Street, which is more of a destination shopping neighborhood.

Fellow British talents Roksanda, Nicholas Kirkwood and Sophia Webster have shops near Kane on Mount Street, while Kering’s London headquarters is located around the corner from the Kane flagship on Carlos Place.

Kane opened his flagship at 6-7 Mount Street in 2015, and has since hosted a series of events including pre-season fashion shows, holiday parties and life-drawing classes with the designer’s former tutor from Central Saint Martins.

Last October, the shop showcased and sold 12 artworks from the Gugging Galerie in Austria. The outsider art that Gugging is known for has long been an inspiration for Kane.

His latest ad campaign was shot at the Vienna psychiatric institution, Gugging, and he spent some time with the artists who live there, incorporating their original work into his pre-fall 2017 collection.

The Mount Street store spans 4,100 square feet over two floors and was designed by architect John Pawson.