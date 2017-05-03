Chanel’s Resort Collection Heels Were Shaped Like Greek Columns

View Slideshow Chanel resort 2018. Giovanni Giannoni

The original so-called Elgin Marbles from the Athenian Parthenon currently reside in the British Museum, thanks to Thomas Bruce, 7th Earl of Elgin. But in the age of the Instagram “regram,” what’s an original, anyway?

Fashion has an illustrious history of reinterpretation — and the Greco-Roman-inspired haute-boho look has been similarly pillaged over the years in many guises. Think festival dressing popularized by Kate Moss and Sienna Miller circa 2004, and most recently, spring 2015, with Isabel Marant, Alexander McQueen and Valentino rekindling our love affair with the gladiator sandal.

Chanel resort 2018. Giovanni Giannoni

For his Collection Croisière 2017/18, La Modernité de l’Antiquité, Karl Lagerfeld created a Chanel-style Parthenon today in Paris’ Grand Palais. He also reinvented the gladiator sandal for the house’s millennial clientele and hero style came laced to the knee in poppy shades such as coral, yellow and emerald green. Heels were fashioned in the shape of Ancient Greek columns.

Lagerfeld stated in his show notes: “The criteria of beauty in ancient, then classical, Greece still hold true. There have never been more beautiful representations of women. Or more beautiful columns.”

Chanel resort 2018. Giovanni Giannoni

The notes also revealed that the collection was an expression of a fascination harbored by the erudite Lagerfeld since childhood. “The first book I read was Homer.”

“I’m suggesting going back to move forward,” he stated. “To create the future, you have to pay attention to the past.”

When he refers to the past, Lagerfeld is also referring to the house itself. In 1922, Gabrielle Chanel designed the costumes for Jean Cocteau’s staging of the Greek play “Antigone.” He explained his choice as twofold: She was “the greatest couturiere of her time” and he couldn’t “imagine that Oedipus’ daughters would be badly dressed.”

Karl Lagerfeld takes his bow. Giovanni Giannoni

