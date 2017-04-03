A Sneak Peek at Chanel’s Red Slouch Boots, Christian Louboutin’s Lead Role and More News From Paris

Chanel's fall 2017 show setting. Courtesy of brand

NINETIES CLASSICS: The Nineties redux continues apace. Cult skate brand Airwalk is relaunching its Classics collection and has chosen Paris’ Colette concept store for the worldwide debut. “We are incredibly excited to be the first store to relaunch the Airwalk Classics collection,” says Colette creative director Sarah Andelman. Check out the week-long Airwalk installation in Colette’s famous Rue Saint-Honoré storefront window starting Monday at colette.fr.

A style from the newly relaunched Airwalk Classics collection. Courtesy of brand

ON SET WITH CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN: The shoe supremo is full of surprises. Along with gallerist Thaddaeus Ropac and photographer Ali Mahdavi, Louboutin is appearing in “Alien Crystal Palace,” an independent film directed by French artist Arielle Dombasle. Despite the name, it’s suitably cerebral. Dombasle is married to the philosopher Bernard Henri-Lévy, after all.

On Friday, she shot a scene bang in the middle of a party hosted by interior architect Vincent Darré (the film’s art director), which involved the trio working their way through the throng of guests, flanked by cloaked, hooded figures wearing gold masks. “It’s an impossible love story, and that scene is about the metaphoric forces that lead people — fortune, crime and civilization. That’s all I can say,” the director told us, continuing that Ropac represents civilization, Mahdavi crime, and Louboutin symbolizes fortune. But of course. “We’ve been friends since forever,” she said, “and I always put my friends in my movies.”

Just your average Friday night in Paris then… you might recognise the silhouette in the middle #christianlouboutin @louboutinworld shooting for a film at interior designer @vincent_darre 's apartment A post shared by Stephanie Hirschmiller (@stiffyhm) on Mar 24, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

I SHOULD COCO: We’ve already seen Chanel’s fall 2017 show shoes — those glitter boots in all manner of sparkly iridescent shades — but here’s a sneak peek at Act 1, the commercial collection. 2017 is all about celebrating the house’s founder, Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel, so footwear designer Laurence Dacade has created a covetable take on the slouch boot that is set to dominate our shoe-drobes come fall.

This red suede number features the house signature bi-color toe done in contrast black satin and comes daubed with the name of the house’s founding doyenne. A new signature piece if ever we saw one.

The new campaign launches Monday, but meanwhile, here’s a little teaser featuring Kristen Stewart. You’re welcome.