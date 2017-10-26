Pharrell’s adidas Hu NMD Sneaker Collaboration With Chanel: All The Details

Pharrell Williams, Chanel Metiers d'Art 2016. Courtesy of brand.

News of a possible partnership was leaked on Instagram earlier this month but now we can officially reveal that Pharrell Williams’ adidas Originals HU NMD sneaker collaboration with Chanel is launching Monday. The shoe is a limited edition exclusive with Paris’ Colette concept store and will debut there as part of a month long Chanel takeover of the boutique’s first floor.

Pharrell’s Chanel sneaker comes in black and white (in the circumstances, it was never going to be neon yellow now was it?) with black flyknit upper featuring “Pharrell” and “Chanel” embroidered respectively on the left and right foot.

This sort of link between Chanel and adidas sets an interesting precedent. Sure adidas has its adidas by Stella McCartney and Y-3 with Yohji Yamamoto – but Chanel is a whole different league. Unlike Louis Vuitton which recently joined forces with Supreme, Chanel isn’t usually given to collaborations with other brands.

But it is Pharrell who has a foot in both camps, so to speak, who has made it possible. He is both a friend of the house – he’s walked the runway and appeared in a campaign film for the new Gabrielle bag – and also has his own ongoing HU collaboration with adidas. Whether this is a one-off or the beginning of a beautiful friendship, only time will tell.

Other covetable Chanel exclusives at Colette with include limited-edition T-shirt designs by Karl Lagerfeld and a special music compilation by Michel Gaubert who creates the soundtracks for the Chanel runway shows.

There will also be twice weekly talks and podcasts on Tuesdays and Thursdays including Chanel ambassador Caroline de Maigret, intimate concert by French Cuban musicians Ibeyi and make-up workshops every Friday. Profits will be donated to Chanel Foundation charities supporting women as agents of social change throughout the world.

Oct. 30 – Nov. 25.