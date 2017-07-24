Why Cara Delevingne Is Saying ‘No’

An image from Puma's Basket Heart campaign with Cara Delevingne. Puma

Cara Delevingne talked about women’s empowerment and female issues as a part of Puma’s “#DoYou” campaign during an event held at Central Saint Martins in London on Sunday.

“I see, and I am more aware, of my own ignorance,” Delevingne said. “Of what people say and how spoiled we are in the West — and obviously myself included. Even the way I actually treat myself sometimes, and how much I put myself down and how much I made myself feel bad about myself.

“Now I am starting to understand women’s empowerment a lot more and how I want to lift other women up. But you can’t do that unless you lift yourself up. I’m still growing every day. It’s a constant reminder.”

The “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” actress, one of Puma’s faces, premiered a short film, part of a series linked to the campaign and meant to “highlight stories of female empowerment and change.”

Earlier this year, Delevingne traveled to Africa with the United Nations’ Girl Up foundation and met with refugees in Uganda and members of a female literary group where she participated in poetry sessions. She also took part in female self-defense lessons and spent time with young adults affected by bullying.

Delevingne talked about the turning point in her life when she decided it was time to focus on her own development.

“I started saying no, and realizing what my strengths were, and believing in myself. We all have our turning points. It made me realize how lucky I am to be alive. Especially to be able to do what I do. The reason I wanted to do this…if I ever got famous. I knew I needed to help.”

Delevingne is also the face for Puma’s new BasketHeart shoe which also showcased at Sunday’s event. The shoe goes on global release 27 July.