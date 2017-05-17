3 Affordable French Shoe Brands First Lady Brigitte Trogneux Should Embrace

View Slideshow Brigitte Trogneux. REX Shutterstock.

It’s no secret that France’s first lady, Brigitte Trogneux, has a ‘special relationship’ with Louis Vuitton. However, while she is certainly doing her bit for to promote the country’s luxury industry, it would be good to see her championing some of France’s smaller and more affordable shoe labels as well.

Here are three brands that French president Emmanuel Macron’s wife could happily embrace.

Brigitte Trogneux, wearing head-to-toe Louis Vuitton , and French president Emmanuel Macron. REX Shutterstock.

André

The French would rather keep this little gem to themselves. André is a Paris heritage brand that has been around since 1896 but it has embraced changing trends with Gallic gusto. These black and tan pumps with their chic cutout detail are fashion-forward yet sophisticated and would be the perfect accoutrement for a formal event.

André Plumette pump. Andre

This year the brand is celebrating its 120th anniversary with a series of capsule collections including an exclusive limited edition line with the famous Galeries Lafayette department store. Pool slides and sneakers come embellished with leather flowers. Prices range from $45-$75.

Patricia Blanchet

Patricia Blanchet is a family business run by the eponymous designer, husband Quinquin and son Renaud. It has its flagship store in the city’s hip 10th arrondissement designed by Colombian French architect Catalina Castro.

The vintage inflected label draws inspiration from the silhouettes of the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s with exotic details influenced by the adventures of Blanchet’s pioneering father. Originally from North Africa, he emigrated to France in the 1940s, crossing the Mediterranean by sail boat and continuing on horseback and on foot until he reached Paris.

Patricia Blanchet Cocotte Shoe. Patricia Blanchet

We all know Brigitte Trogneux is partial to a snakeskin pump and these kitten-heeled numbers won’t break the bank. Shoes hover around the $190 mark rising to $210 for an ankle boot.

Veja

Parisians Sebastien Kopp and Francois Ghislain Morillion dreamed up the idea for Veja while working on an NGO in Brazil where their shoes are still produced. Materials include upcycled tilapia skins, recycled plastic bottles and fair trade cotton. Even the rubber soles are made from sustainably harvested liquid latex. With notable exceptions, eco-friendly doesn’t have the greatest fashion credentials but this is one brand that has broken the mold.

Veja V10 sneaker. Veja

Trogneux’s off-duty ensembles consist of skinny jeans and sneakers. We spotted her wearing a pair of New Balance kicks more than once during her husband, French president Emmanuel Macron’s election campaign trail. But we’d love to see her lend her support to this environmentally conscious Parisian sneaker label. Around $110 to $135.

André x Galeries La Fayette. Andre

