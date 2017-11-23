Beyoncé’s New Holiday Collection Has Dropped

Beyoncé Holidayoncé collection Beyoncé

‘Tis the season… Or should we say “Sis The Season.” Yes, hit maker Beyoncé has released her annual capsule collection of festive sweatshirts and we are pleased to report that there’s not a turkey in the house.

The perfect antidote to that ugly Christmas sweater, Queen Bey’s Holidayoncé (see what she did there?) capsule collection dropped Wednesday ahead of Black Friday.

Beyoncé holiday capsule collection Beyoncé

A follow up to last year’s genius “I Sleigh All Day” jumpers, the collection includes a series of crew neck sweats in festive colors such as red, green and purple, or black for diehard fashionistas.

They are stamped with meme-worthy slogans and phrases reading, “Shinin,’” “Have a Thicc Holiday” and aforementioned “Sis The Season.” There’s also a version simply emblazoned with the legend “Beyoncé Holiday Sweater.”

Beyoncé holiday capsule collection Beyoncé

The holiday line also features adult onesies in purple, green and black, cell phone covers and even wrapping paper daubed with the phrase “Best Revenge Is Your Wrapping Paper.”

Prices range from $16 for the wrapping paper to $40 for the sweatshirts. This week, the singer has been named by Forbes as the highest paid woman in the music industry for 2017, taking home a staggering $105 million pretax. Every little helps.