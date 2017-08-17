This Style Blogger’s Secret Shoe Hack Costs Only $45 But Looks Like $1,000 Booties

Pernille Teisbaek
Pernille Teisbaek


Scandi street style star and super-blogger Pernille Teisbaek got us thinking when we spotted one of her looks during Copenhagen Fashion Week.

From afar, it appeared as if she were working a pair of Balenciaga’s red spandex sock boots. However, on closer inspection, although she was indeed working a spot of red Balenciaga, she was actually doing separates.

This is the footwear equivalent of a co-ordinating two piece. Up close it was clear she’d teamed a high-shine red Balenciaga pump from a former season with a pair of the label’s logo ankle socks in a similar shade.

get the sock boot look for less Designer separates from Balenciaga Net-a-Porter

Basically, she’d shopped her closet and created a DIY version of the sock boot trend rather than making a $995 investment. All she needed was to spend a relatively modest $45 on a pair of the label’s socks.

With an abundance of designer socks on the market right now at $100 or less, you can save yourself a bundle. Simply team them with a pair of pumps you already own, or buy a matching high-street version, and bingo — designer sock boots that won’t break the bank.

Check out or gallery for some more affordable sock boots done DIY style.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style. Pernille Teisbaek at Copenhagen Fashion Week. REX
sock boots Balenciaga sock boots, $995 at Net-a-Porter. Net-a-Porter