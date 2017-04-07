Balenciaga’s Playbook on Wearing Black, a Closer Look at Vintage Margiela Boots, Plus ‘Grape Leather’

An exhibit at the Bourdelle Museum. Musee Bourdelle

HOW TO WEAR BLACK: Yes Cristóbal Balenciaga pretty much wrote the book on it. And for his fall 2017 Balenciaga show, Demna Gvasalia reinterpreted nine of the house founder’s couture dresses from the 1950s. You can see the originals at the “Balenciaga, l’œuvre au noir” exhibition in Paris’s Musée Bourdelle. The ones without the yellow spandex stretch boots. Until July 16. http://www.parismusees.paris.fr

Balenciaga fall 2017. REX

WINE O’CLOCK: Brouilly has all the anti-oxidant benefits of a vin rouge, without the morning after repercussions of its stronger counterparts. It’s the French girl’s secret weapon. But for a genius use for those leftover foils look no further than ‘vintage’ Margiela. On display recently at the Maison Margiela Paris showroom were these archive Tabi boots from 2012.

But what about the leftovers from the actual wine making process? Turns out H&M has got that covered. Winner of the H&M Foundation sponsored Global Change Award this year is ‘Grape Leather’ which uses grape skins and stalks to create a fully vegetal leather. The team behind the innovation have just scooped over $300,000 to develop their product.

From the @maisonmargiela archive. 2012 #tabi covered with foil wine labels. Vintage footwear takes on an entirely new meaning… A post shared by Stephanie Hirschmiller (@stiffyhm) on Mar 22, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

LUCKY DIP: Arguably the sneaker capital of Europe, Paris is home to streetwear classics from Pigalle to Le Coq and Maison Kitsuné. Even if the city does have the highest percentage of Stan Smith wearers in the world. (Empirically speaking that is. Though I’m sure adidas probably have a stat somewhere . . . ). But now there’s a new label for sneaker heads to geek out over. Just in its second season, Both blends natural leathers (horse as it goes but this is France so it’s officially a by-product) and cottons with a vulcanized rubber dip – laces and all!