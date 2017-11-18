Rihanna, Victoria Beckham and More Remember Azzedine Alaïa on Social Media

Alicia Silverstone poses with an Azzedine Alaïa dress from "Clueless." Rex Shutterstock

Famed designer Azzedine Alaïa died of a heart attack in Paris today. He was 77.

Alaïa was well-respected within the fashion community and attracted legions of fans. In the wake of his death, designers and other celebrities have taken to social media to celebrate his life.

The designer served as a father figure for numerous supermodels, including Naomi Campbell and Stephanie Seymour, who posted a shot of Alaïa giving her a hug with the caption, “My papa.”

My papa💔. @azzedinealaiaofficial #azzedinealaia #stephanieseymour A post shared by Stephanie Seymour (@stephanieseymour) on Nov 18, 2017 at 5:36am PST

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian also posted tributes to the designer on Instagram, with Kourtney reflecting on a time she and her sister ate lunch cooked by Alaïa.

It was such a honor to have spent the day with you, eat the delicious lunch you cooked for us, have you actually fit us for the night. Kim and I said to each other “pinch me, we’re dreaming.” Rest In Peace kind legend, Azzedine Alaia. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 18, 2017 at 7:58am PST

Simply the best! No one like you! It was an honor to know you. You will be missed so greatly! Rest In Peace Mr. Alaia A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 18, 2017 at 11:38am PST

Rihanna posted a sweet tribute to Alaïa as well, writing simply, “my dear, ALAIA… you will live on forever. rip.”

my dear ALAIA…. you will live on forever. rip. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 18, 2017 at 5:57am PST

Among the designer set, some were hit hard by the death of a man they considered a mentor.

Brandon Maxwell posted a long tribute to Alaïa, calling the late designer, ” My idol, the golden standard, the greatest that will have ever been.”

Others, including Victoria Beckham and Alber Elbaz, echoed Maxwell’s words of praise for the late designer.

A sad day. Rest in peace #azzedinealaia …You were a true master and one of my biggest inspirations 🙏 x VB pic.twitter.com/ZIFMRtHHCH — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) November 18, 2017

While Alaïa dressed numerous celebrities for big events over the years, many fans on social media platforms are pointing to a scene in the ’90s teen flick “Clueless,” in which Alicia Silverstone’s character, Cher Horowitz, gets robbed and refuses to bend to the ground because she’s wearing an Alaïa dress.

“You don’t understand…this is an Alaïa”. A post shared by va$htie ♥ Downtowns Sweetheart (@vashtie) on Nov 18, 2017 at 12:29pm PST