Aquazzurra’s New Styles on MatchesFashion.com Look Like Really Expensive Wallpaper

Aquazzura x De Gournay campaign. MatchesFashion

Thursday sees the debut of Aquazzura’s eagerly anticipated collaboration with de Gournay on MatchesFashion.com. For those uninitiated in very expensive niche brands of wallpaper, De Gournay is a lux interiors company renowned for its beautiful hand-painted designs.

Aquazzura’s Edgardo Osorio has created a Chinoiserie-meets-tropical-themed print with the the company which has been realized across a five-piece footwear collection featuring mules, pumps and flats.

Aquazzura x De Gournay. MatchesFashion

Footwear News first laid eyes on these little beauties over Paris Fashion Week at a glamorous soiree attended by Aquazzura brand ambassador Arizona Muse. “I’ve always been obsessed with interiors. One of the rooms in my house has de Gournay wallpaper. It was shot for a magazine and they loved it. They called me, and we decided to design a wallpaper together,” Osorio told FN at the time.

But why stop there? “Then, we thought, why don’t we do something else with it. So we took the design and printed it on shoes,” he continued. The footwear capsule starts at $460. But they’re a snip in comparison to the price of the wallpaper. “It’s around $3000 a roll,” he confided.