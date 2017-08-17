These Must-Have Shoes for Fall Sold Out in 24 Hours — Now They’re Back in New Colors

Allbirds releases limited edition colors. Courtesy of Allbirds

The San Francisco-based brand Allbirds, known for its ridiculously comfortable shoes, may be only a year old, but it continues to regularly provide its customers with different, well-designed styles. Today the retailer dropped a brand-new set of colors for its signature wool loungers and runners.

This release follows its pop-up in downtown L.A., which featured three slip-on collaborations, and the limited-edition drop this month that resulted in the women’s Kotare Sky selling out in just 24 hours. Now the classic shoes will be available in Tui Light Red and Kotare Olive for the loungers, along with Kotare Birch, Kotare Plum, Kotare Moss and Kotare Olive for the runners.

Every hue is distinct but not over the top, making the shoes perfect additions to any wardrobe. As fall creeps up on us, we guarantee you’ll want these merino wool kicks to be your new go-to pair, especially as the company guarantees they’ll stay warm in the cold. At the affordable price of $95, feel free to grab yourself more than one.

Plus, when it comes to comfort, you can never have enough. If you’re really planning for the seasons, go ahead and snag a few more because the holidays will be here before you know it.

Allbirds Wool Loungers in Tui Light Red, $95; allbirds.com

Allbirds Wool Runners in Kotare Olive, $95; allbirds.com

Want more?

Allbirds Launches Pop-Up in Downtown L.A. With Three New Slip-On Collaborations

5 Easy Tips For Shoe Maintenance To Help Keep Feet Healthy

Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More Celebrities Wearing White Boots

Khloe Kardashian Looked Nearly Naked in a Nude Dress and Matching Furry Heels