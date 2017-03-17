These Adidas by Stella McCartney Kicks Will Help Save the Oceans

adidas by Stella McCartney Parley UltraBOOST X. Courtesy of brand

Adidas by Stella McCartney launches the Parley UltraBOOST X today. Technology designed to enhance your run comes as standard, but the shoe also contributes towards the health of the planet — in particular the ocean. Created in partnership with eco-friendly platform, Parley for the Oceans, the fitted, sock-style upper is knitted using high performance plastic yarn made from marine plastic waste.

Adidas has an ongoing relationship with Parley and the trademarked yarn also featured in the brand’s UltraBOOST Uncaged that was released last summer. This is, however, the first time it has been used in Stella McCartney models. It is obviously a great fit for the designer who is known for her eco-friendly stance.

“I strongly believe in making clothing that is ethically created and built to last, and this is an ideology I channel into every single piece I design. For me, preserving and respecting the planet is fundamental to what I do and I always try to make an effort to consider that in my designs,” McCartney stated. The designer eschews leather in her collections instead using man-made “alter leathers” and “alter suedes.”

“I’m really impressed by the work Adidas and Parley for the Oceans do to create the materials used in our high-performance apparel and footwear,” she said.

