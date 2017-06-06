Sneak Peek: See the Salvatore Ferragamo Footwear Exclusives for 24Sevres.com

24 Sevres packaging. LVMH

With the launch of LVMH’s new e-commerce platform, 24Sèvres.com, but a whisker away, here is a sneak preview of its launch items, a 77-piece capsule collection featuring exclusive collaborations, in very limited quantities, with a whopping 68 labels.

As to be expected, said exclusives involve some sterling shoes, so here they are in all their glory. Salvatore Ferragamo shoe designer Paul Andrew has created three exclusive mule styles in fringed jacquard, goat leather and velvet. All come with a flower shaped heel inspired by Gotica’s model from 1939.

Salvatore Ferragamo exclusive for 24 Sèvres. LVMH

Roger Vivier tapped brand ambassador Inès de la Fressange to reinvent its famous Trompette ballet flats — a Breton stripe design recalling that Parisian classic, the marinière sweater. The style guru’s personal tip on how to wear them? “With red, they become patriotic but cool. With jeans, they add chic.”

Nicholas Kirkwood has teamed up with Parisian illustrator Nix to revisit his Beya Loafers — a hand-painted take on his signature chevrons featuring abstract sea waves inspired by Japanese art, while Pierre Hardy has joined forces with artist Mathias Kiss on a pair of slider sneakers with flatform sole completely covered gold leaf.

Roger Vivier exclusive for 24 Sèvres. LVMH

Elsewhere, Church’s has done a pair of two-tone, studded brogues in monochrome, Repetto has re-created its Cendrillon ballet pumps in a French kiss print, Sartore has reinvented its Western Boots, sneaker label Vespa has teamed up with French tattoo artist SupaKitch and JM Weston has done a special version of its 180 Mocassin in a deep inky blue with shocking pink interior.

Finally U.S. label Tory Burch has collaborated with French actress and director Mélanie Laurent on a pair of boho-style espadrilles with mirror embellishment and grosgrain ribbon.