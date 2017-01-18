View Slideshow Valentino Men's Fall 2017. REX/Shutterstock.

With its slogan-emblazoned sweaters and coats, Pierpaolo Piccioli’s fall 2017 menswear collection for Valentino was about making a statement. The lettering, with messages reading “Beauty is a Birthright” and “Reclaim your Heritage” was conceived in the manner of Jamie Reid’s album artwork for British punk band, the Sex Pistols.

However, despite those jarring words and the odd jolt of red and pink to keep one awake, the overall feel of the collection — with its autumnal palette — was more subdued. Sneakers were shown with every look, from casual suiting worn atop aforementioned sweaters to more off-duty, weekend-ready ensembles. Suits and sneakers are hardly a statement any more, and Piccioli toned down the label’s “statement sneakers” accordingly.

That Valentino signature Rockstud element was still in evidence with the studding both around the soles and underfoot, but it was executed with subtlety, making the shoes an altogether more commercial and wearable property. And while they came in jaunty shades of pink and tomato red, in addition to more classic blacks, grays and maroons, they also had a technical, sporty vibe to them. This is as close to the gym as the Valentino man will get.

