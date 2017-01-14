Tod’s Shearling-Lined Shoes Are Colorful and Cozy

Tod's presentation, fall 2017. REX/Shutterstock.

Tod’s creative director Andrea Incontri looked to the great outdoors for fall with cozy fabrications and rugged treatments.

The classic gommino driving shoe got a luxuriant update with decadent shearling interiors in contrast color pops such as orange and blue while gommino style sneakers came with shearling trims.

Inspiration for the shades came from nature, said Incontri, “the olive leaf, the blue of the sky and the red of the land; beautiful colors that change with the light and the shadows – very timeless colors.”

These shearling accents mirrored the ready-to-wear collection where down-filled outerwear of feather light leather (called the “Pash” jacket which Incontri compared to a cloud) came with sheepskin linings.

Another innovation on the sneaker front was an iteration in scuba fabric while more rugged lace-up boots came in a new and exceptionably malleable calfskin leather with a specially treated waterproof finish. It was about melding the classic with the more high tech, Incontri noted. Some models had rubber creeper soles, a little higher that normal, to mesh with the collection’s off-duty vibe.

Smarter styles too such as classic loafers and wingtip brogues were updated with multi-color stitching which set them just the right side of jazzy. Incontri took his cue, he said, from “the sartorial idea” – extending this approach to the shoes.

As for the choice of venue, Milan’s Villa Necchi Campiglio, that had tailoring connotations as well. It was built in the 1930s for the eponymous Necchi family. They made their fortune in the sewing machines that remain a famous marque in Italy to this day.