Sutor Mantellassi Shows Fall 2017 Shoes in Exhibition Called “Characters”

Sandro Kopp Reudiger Glatz.

During the 91st edition of Pitti Uomo, Italian heritage footwear label Sutor Mantellassi chose an alternative way to showcase its fall 2017 collection at 6 p.m. on Jan. 10. It staged a photography exhibition titled “Characters,” which features a series of portraits of contemporary creatives shot by the photographer Reudiger Glatz.

The lineup includes Brooklyn, N.Y.-based street artist Beau Stanton, Welsh tailor Timothy Everest and German artist Sandro Kopp (partner of actress Tilda Swinton). There is also bass player Saturnino Celani, photographer-director-producer Jeanne-Pierre Marois (who owns the Les Bains hotel and nightspot in Paris), French journalist and GQ fashion editor James Sleaford and Milanese lawyer Massimo Montesano.

“All of them are regular people doing something special and who are very passionate about what they do,” said the label’s managing director, Anton Magnani, at the exhibition’s launch. “Each one has his own obsession, his own internal strength, expressed through a gaze, a passion. This links them to us as we are very passionate about our product, our brand and our history, and we like to link ourselves to people with that same drive.”

He explained that each “character” chose the shoe in which they were photographed to ensure that it held a particular resonance for them.

“Creatives” will run through Jan. 13, 2017, at Milan’s Palazzo Gianfigliazzi.