The Lowdown on the Louis Vuitton x Supreme Paris Pop-Up: Overnight Lines for Sneakerheads

Dominique Maitre

It’s the day that Supreme and Louis Vuitton fans have been waiting for since the Vuitton Homme show in January. The French luxury powerhouse’s collaboration with cult U.S. streetwear behemoth Supreme dropped this morning. However, it’s available only in eight special pop-up stores in London, Miami, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Beijing, Seoul, Sydney and Paris.

A ticketing system was in operation, so diehard fans arrived at the Paris location, 10 rue Boucher, as early as 6 a.m. Thursday to secure their number. “We camped out old-school-style with tents,” said city trader and self-confessed sneakerhead Babacar Cisse, who was one of the first 10 people through the doors when they finally opened this morning.

Job done and peacing out @head_of_sneaks @supremenewyork x @louisvuitton pop up #supreme #sneakers A post shared by Stephanie Hirschmiller (@stiffyhm) on Jun 30, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

Photography was not allowed inside the store, but we were reliably informed that the floor is red and there are holographic projections of the Vuitton/Supreme logo all around to whip up excitement. Everything was organized with military precision, with only 10 people allowed in shop at any given time. Each was accompanied by his or her very own personal shopper.

An array of pieces from the collection are on offer, from leather goods to ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories. On the shoe front there are sneakers and slippers. The sneakers come in plain black, white and red plus a white version with the Vuitton logo on the side in Supreme red and a black version with a more subtle rendering in regular brown. There are also two pairs of luxe leather slippers in black and in red.

The Paris pop-up store will run until July 27 or while stocks last. But don’t think you can just walk in off the street. Right now people are queuing to reserve their tickets — for tomorrow.